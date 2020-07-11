Global  
 

London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enough

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Thousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Many at the march are against the requirement to wear facemasks and are also worried about the possibility of forced vaccinations.

Under current UK law, no vaccines are compulsory.

In this clip, several demonstrators in Trafalgar Square explain why they feel the measures have gone too far and need to be eased.




