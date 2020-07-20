Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Piers Corbyn arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Piers Corbyn arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square

Piers Corbyn arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square

Piers Corbyn, brother of Jeremy Corbyn, was arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (29 August)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Piers Corbyn hit with £10k fine for organising anti-lockdown protest in London

Piers Corbyn hit with £10k fine for organising anti-lockdown protest in London The brother of the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended the "Unite for Freedom" demo in...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Tweets about this

SteveGrant11

Steve Grant 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Oh! And look.....he is only a UK citizen and white, so must be a very bad person? If he had been BLM nothing would… https://t.co/FvgyGqQ6s6 6 minutes ago

911Amelia

🩺Nurse Amelia 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Piers Corbyn arrested and handed £10k fine over anti-lockdown protests https://t.co/sJsy1A1Xzo 14 minutes ago

glynmorgan3921

Glyn RT @Melissa5857: 😂😂😂😂😂***hilarious!! Don’t worry Piers, I’m sure little bro will help you out 🤭🤭 Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and hande… 35 minutes ago

AngryUKStaffer

Angry UK Staffer Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and handed £10k fine over Trafalgar Square 'anti-lockdown protests' https://t.co/Sv3Rwd90dP 1 hour ago

collins_katrine

HELEN KATRINE COLLINS Jeremy Corbyn's Brother Piers Fined £10,000 Over Trafalgar Square Anti-Mask Protest https://t.co/QtslhYtTcP via @yahooNewsUK 2 hours ago

Cabbidges

Dancer in the Void🕷 RT @BremainInSpain: Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers fined £10,000 over anti-mask protest "He was arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Traf… 4 hours ago

MandyMoseley5

Mandy Moseley RT @SteveRightNLeft: The press doesn't seem to realise it was @Piers_Corbyn who was arrested!: Pensioner arrested at huge anti-lockdown dem… 4 hours ago

LDN_Gem

🙋🏾‍♀️Gembaaa ♊️Gemzilla😈 Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and handed £10k fine over Trafalgar Square 'anti-lockdown protests' https://t.co/RE2SuXSrgb 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enough [Video]

London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enough

Thousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-mask protest in Nottingham [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-mask protest in Nottingham

Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, central England on Sunday (July 19) to attend a protest against the order to wear face coverings. Over a dozen people attended the rally..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:12Published