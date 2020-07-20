Piers Corbyn arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square
Piers Corbyn, brother of Jeremy Corbyn, was arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday (29 August)
Steve Grant 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 Oh! And look.....he is only a UK citizen and white, so must be a very bad person? If he had been BLM nothing would… https://t.co/FvgyGqQ6s6 6 minutes ago
🩺Nurse Amelia 🇬🇧🇺🇸 Piers Corbyn arrested and handed £10k fine over anti-lockdown protests https://t.co/sJsy1A1Xzo 14 minutes ago
Glyn RT @Melissa5857: 😂😂😂😂😂***hilarious!!
Don’t worry Piers, I’m sure little bro will help you out 🤭🤭
Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and hande… 35 minutes ago
Angry UK Staffer Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and handed £10k fine over Trafalgar Square 'anti-lockdown protests'
https://t.co/Sv3Rwd90dP 1 hour ago
HELEN KATRINE COLLINS Jeremy Corbyn's Brother Piers Fined £10,000 Over Trafalgar Square Anti-Mask Protest https://t.co/QtslhYtTcP via @yahooNewsUK 2 hours ago
Dancer in the Void🕷 RT @BremainInSpain: Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers fined £10,000 over anti-mask protest
"He was arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Traf… 4 hours ago
Mandy Moseley RT @SteveRightNLeft: The press doesn't seem to realise it was @Piers_Corbyn who was arrested!: Pensioner arrested at huge anti-lockdown dem… 4 hours ago
🙋🏾♀️Gembaaa ♊️Gemzilla😈 Piers Corbyn, 73, arrested and handed £10k fine over Trafalgar Square 'anti-lockdown protests' https://t.co/RE2SuXSrgb 6 hours ago
London marchers against COVID measures explain why they think enough is enoughThousands of protesters have gathered in London today (August 29th) to demonstrate against the government's measures to contain the COVID-19 virus.
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers attends anti-mask protest in NottinghamJeremy Corbyn's brother Piers Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, central England on Sunday (July 19) to attend a protest against the order to wear face coverings.
Over a dozen people attended the rally..