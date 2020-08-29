Global  
 

'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Age 43

Chadwick Boseman has passed away from cancer at just 43 years old.

AP says Boseman has died “after 4-year fight with colon cancer.” He never spoken publicly about this diagnosis.

Boseman is well known in our realm for playing T’Challa the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also played Jackie Robinson in 42, along with roles in Draft Day, Gods of Egypt, Marshall, and more.

Gizmodo reports that his family released a statement via his Instagram page.

“He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."


