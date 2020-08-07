Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Global  
 

Duration: 00:44s
Kanye West still insists he's running for President.

West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee.

He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin.

In Missouri, his petition lacked more than 3,400 valid signatures.

CNN reports he's gone to court in a last-ditch attempt to get on the ballot in the swing state of Ohio.

West has missed the first deadline to tell federal regulators how he's using campaign money and has only hit the campaign trail for a rally once.

But, West hasn't given up.


