Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman

Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman

On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer.

The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in.

Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you.

We needed you now more than ever.

I loved you, man.

We all did.

You will be missed." Sterling K.

Brown "I don't have words.

Rest In Peace, Bruh.

Thank you for all you did while you were here.

Thank you for being a friend.

You are loved.

You will be missed." Chris Pratt "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones.

The world will miss his tremendous talent.

God rest his soul.

" Don Cheadle "i will miss you, birthday brother.

You were always light and love to me.

My god ... forever and ever ..." Chris Evans ""I'm absolutely devastated.

This is beyond heartbreaking.

Rest in power, King." Kevin Feige: The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family." -- via statement to CNN


