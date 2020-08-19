Kerry Katona wants her children to follow their dreams
Kerry Katona wants her daughter Heidi to "follow her dreams" of becoming a pop star, after she appeared on UK talent show 'The Voice Kids'.
Kerry Katona is engaged to Ryan MahoneyKerry Katona is engaged to Ryan Mahoney. The Atomic Kitten singer's fiance got down on one knee during a holiday in Spain.
Kerry Katona narrowly avoided death three timesKerry Katona cheated death three times at the height of her drug addiction, as she says she felt a "huge surge of love" that brought her back to consciousness.