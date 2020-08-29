Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:25s - Published 2 days ago Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights These "Cobra Kai" fights woke the karate kids in us all! For this list, we’re looking at the most heated showdowns from the first two seasons of the “Karate Kid” sequel series "Cobra Kai". 0

Our countdown includes the Lunchroom Fight, Johnny vs. Kreese, the School Showdown, Miguel vs. Hawk, the Mall Fight, and more!





