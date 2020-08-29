Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights
Top 10 Cobra Kai Fights
These "Cobra Kai" fights woke the karate kids in us all!
For this list, we’re looking at the most heated showdowns from the first two seasons of the “Karate Kid” sequel series "Cobra Kai".
These "Cobra Kai" fights woke the karate kids in us all!
For this list, we’re looking at the most heated showdowns from the first two seasons of this “Karate Kid” sequel series.
Our countdown includes the Lunchroom Fight, Johnny vs.
Kreese, the School Showdown, Miguel vs.
Hawk, the Mall Fight, and more!