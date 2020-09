Eze makes Palace debut in Charlton win Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 week ago Eze makes Palace debut in Charlton win New Crystal Palace signing Eberechi Eze made his debut for the Premier League side as they beat League One club Charlton 3-0 at home in a pre-season friendly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this