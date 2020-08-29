The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues.

According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it will provide written updates, instead.

It's an abrupt change, running counter to the pledge of transparency and regular briefings on election threats by the intelligence community.

Bill Evanina is the top official for election security in the DNI.

Last month, he reiterated a commitment to providing briefings to Congress, along with the political parties and presidential campaigns.

Earlier this month, Evanina released an unprecedented statement saying China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Russia is working to "denigrate" former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.