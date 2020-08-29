Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues.

According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said it will provide written updates, instead.

It's an abrupt change, running counter to the pledge of transparency and regular briefings on election threats by the intelligence community.

Bill Evanina is the top official for election security in the DNI.

Last month, he reiterated a commitment to providing briefings to Congress, along with the political parties and presidential campaigns.

Earlier this month, Evanina released an unprecedented statement saying China "prefers" an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Russia is working to "denigrate" former Vice President Joe Biden's White House bid.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sen. Mark Warner On DNI's Move To End In-Person Election Security Briefings

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sen. Mark Warner about the announcement that the Director of National...
NPR - Published Also reported by •Mediaite


CNN: DNI Drops In-person Briefings to Congress on Election Security

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, will no longer give two...
Newsmax - Published

Grenell Lauds DNI For Trying To Solve Problem Of Leaked Intel

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Sunday praised current head John...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this