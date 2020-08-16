Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests

Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests

The Associated Press said two of its journalists have been deported as scores of other foreign media reporters had their accreditations withdrawn.

View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Non-stop protests keep pressure on Belarus' president to resign

 On display was the first major demonstration since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that he would send in security forces​ "if necessary."
CBS News

Protests keep pressure on Belarus President Lukashenko to resign

 Sunday marked 21 days of non-stop protests in Belarus, as people continue to demand the resignation of the country's leader. But Alexander Lukashenko says he's..
CBS News
Dozens detained in Belarus anti-government protest [Video]

Dozens detained in Belarus anti-government protest

Thousands took to the streets in a third weekend of rallies against President Lukashenko.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:00Published

Huge protest on Belarus leader's birthday demands he resign

 Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied on Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to begin the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Belarus crackdown: Foreign journalists deported, accreditation revoked

Belarus crackdown: Foreign journalists deported, accreditation revoked Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, on Saturday...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comWorldNewsCBC.caSBS


Belarus revokes accreditations of journalists covering protests for foreign media

President Alexander Lukashenko had earlier threatened to expel foreign journalists, accusing them of...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBC.caSBS


Belarus protests: DW correspondent among several detained for 'document checks'

Police in Belarus have detained more than a dozen journalists who had been covering the protests in...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this

RoseOlszewski

Rose 🌹 Via @euronews: Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests https://t.co/pRdkf4BJ10 —-No freedom of the press in Belarus? 17 hours ago

EnglishTema

TemA English Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests https://t.co/2sfWvKR2wT 19 hours ago

duneharp

Gusty Duneharp 8701=8681/8680// Via Euronews: Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests https://t.co/wNXp2gLW0Z 19 hours ago

Irina92650727

Mayakha Via @euronews: Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests https://t.co/60kEIsNV9q 19 hours ago

gmarimer

Mermaid DDMOCRACY BEING RIPPED APART! Via @euronews: Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests https://t.co/dAjNRgKjLl 21 hours ago

RottenRepublica

@TrumpVirus 187,027 Deaths 8/30/20 When media gets censured and removed it means #Putin is soon reacting with covert troops and paramilitary goons lik… https://t.co/TtvcakgICA 22 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests: https://t.co/nIcVqBLrtX #Belarus 1 day ago

climatestate

Climate State The difference between Belarus and the UK is how they treat journalists they don't like. UK put Julian Assange in p… https://t.co/qDZWa89zLL 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Belarus Continues To Stifle Press Freedom, Revoking Press Licenses Of 15 Reporters [Video]

Belarus Continues To Stifle Press Freedom, Revoking Press Licenses Of 15 Reporters

Nearly three weeks after the controversial re-election of Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, officials are cracking down on journalists even more. CNN reports fifteen Belarusian journalists..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Thousands in Belarus join anti-government protest outside state TV offices [Video]

Thousands in Belarus join anti-government protest outside state TV offices

Thousands of Belarusians gathered outside the offices of the state TV channel in Minsk on Saturday (August 15th) to demand full coverage of the protests against the disputed presidential..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:10Published