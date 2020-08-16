|
Belarus deports several foreign journalists covering protests
The Associated Press said two of its journalists have been deported as scores of other foreign media reporters had their accreditations withdrawn.
Belarus, shaken by three weeks of massive protests against its authoritarian president, on Saturday...
President Alexander Lukashenko had earlier threatened to expel foreign journalists, accusing them of...
Police in Belarus have detained more than a dozen journalists who had been covering the protests in...
