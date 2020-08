PBV Union School District offering free immunization clinic Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 day ago PBV Union School District offering free immunization clinic The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, partnered with the Kern County Public Health Services Department, is offering a free immunization clinic for PBVUSD school district students, friends, and neighbors. 0

PUBLIC HEALTH SERVICESDEPARTMENT.TOGETHER... THEY ARE OFFERING AFREE IMMUNIZATIONCLINIC FOR PANAMA-BUENA VISTASCHOOL DISTRICTSTUDENTS... FRIENDS.. ANDNEIGHBORS.THIS EVENT WILL BE TUESDAY ANDWEDNESDAY FROM 9 A.M. TO 7 P.M.INTHE THOMPSON JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOLGYM.SOME VACCINES MAY REQUIRE V- F-CELIGIBILITY AND MASKS ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BEENFORCED.DURING DISTANCE LEARNINGSTUDENTS ARE STILL REQUIREDTO BE VACCINATED... PLEASE BRINGYOUR CHILD'SIMMUNIZATION RECORD TO THEIRAPPOINTMENT.THEY ENCOURAGE YOU TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT BUTWALK-INS ARE WELCOMED.





