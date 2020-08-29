Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT traces how rock music helped propel Jimmy Carter to the White House, and the significant role that music has played in President Carter’s life and work.

------ Director: Mary Wharton Cast: Jimmy Carter, Madeleine Albright, Bono, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Chip Carter, Rosanne Cash, Bishop Michael Curry, Bob Dylan, Chuck Leavell, Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Trisha Yearwood, Andrew Young


You Might Like


Tweets about this

noeltmanning

Noel T. Manning II @MovieMatt1 joins me & @T_Cube_Manning for episode 397 of Meet me at the Movies. What soundtrack songs speak to you… https://t.co/KvEzLiLJZw 8 hours ago

thepscc

Palm Springs Cultural Center If it werent for a bottle of scotch and a late-night visit from musician Greg Allman, Jimmy Carter might never have… https://t.co/FJQsUWAZiD 8 hours ago

Film_Movement

Film Movement - Independent films since 2002 RT @SaltLakeFilmSoc: Now Playing 9/18 - 9/24 at https://t.co/nAyZenSe01>> GOD OF THE PIANO KILLER OF SHEEP (re-issue) (1978) CHUC… 9 hours ago

redot2005

terry vee A new documentary examines how popular music helped a little-known politician from rural Georgia ascend to the high… https://t.co/kYNi9p5Eg5 11 hours ago

1LanceAnderson

Lance Anderson 'He was a kindred spirit': Bob Dylan talks friendship with Jimmy Carter in 'Rock & Roll President' documentary… https://t.co/BONVL5gjNv 12 hours ago

LordMapollo

Lord Mapollo RT @Belcourt: Still available to watch, JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT. "A documentary of infectious and lively nostalgia" that can "m… 15 hours ago

SymphonySpace

Symphony Space Coming to your personal screes this week: "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President" documents how rock music helped pro… https://t.co/JhZjlKmLvw 16 hours ago

ArtJaimelee

JaimeLee-Art🖌🔳🔲 RT @RealArtWays: We launched our Virtual Cinema last week, sharing 5 new independent films. Today we share two new releases! "Critical Thin… 16 hours ago