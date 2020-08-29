Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie
Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie
Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait, JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT traces how rock music helped propel Jimmy Carter to the White House, and the significant role that music has played in President Carter’s life and work.
------ Director: Mary Wharton Cast: Jimmy Carter, Madeleine Albright, Bono, Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Chip Carter, Rosanne Cash, Bishop Michael Curry, Bob Dylan, Chuck Leavell, Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Trisha Yearwood, Andrew Young