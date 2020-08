Libra Horoscope For Fall 2020

Read what your sign's 2020 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Libra personality profile.

Welcome to September, Libra.

Your season approaches.

At the end of August, you realized that your worth is not defined by what you do for money.

On Tuesday, September 1, there's a powerful full moon in psychic Pisces that may help you settle into an identity that doesn't have to do with work.