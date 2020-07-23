|
|
|
Weird Science Movie (1985) - Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Kelly LeBrock, Bill Paxton
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Weird Science Movie (1985) - Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Kelly LeBrock, Bill Paxton
Weird Science Movie Trailer (1985) - Plot synopsis: Two high school nerds use a computer program to literally create the perfect woman, but she turns their lives upside down.
Director: John Hughes
Writers: John Hughes, Al Feldstein, William M.
Gaines
Stars: Anthony Michael Hall, Kelly LeBrock, Ilan Mitchell-Smith
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Bill & Ted Face the Music - "The Future" Clip
Check out the official "The Future" clip from the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:12Published
|
Bill & Ted Face the Music - Behind the Scenes
It's time to go behind the scenes of the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:15Published
|
Bill & Ted Face the Music - Official Trailer 2
Check out the official trailer 2 for the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:24Published
|