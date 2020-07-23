Global  
 

Weird Science Movie (1985) - Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Kelly LeBrock, Bill Paxton

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Weird Science Movie Trailer (1985) - Plot synopsis: Two high school nerds use a computer program to literally create the perfect woman, but she turns their lives upside down.

Director: John Hughes Writers: John Hughes, Al Feldstein, William M.

Gaines Stars: Anthony Michael Hall, Kelly LeBrock, Ilan Mitchell-Smith


