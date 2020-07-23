Weird Science Movie (1985) - Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Kelly LeBrock, Bill Paxton

Weird Science Movie Trailer (1985) - Plot synopsis: Two high school nerds use a computer program to literally create the perfect woman, but she turns their lives upside down.



Related videos from verified sources Bill & Ted Face the Music - "The Future" Clip



Check out the official "The Future" clip from the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Bill & Ted Face the Music - Behind the Scenes



It's time to go behind the scenes of the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:15 Published 3 weeks ago Bill & Ted Face the Music - Official Trailer 2



Check out the official trailer 2 for the science fiction comedy movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, directed by Dean Parisot. It stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Brigette Lundy-Paine,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:24 Published on July 23, 2020