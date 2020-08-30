Mariah Carey on Her Biracial Struggle: "Nobody Could Fully Understand My Experience"
In 1999, Oprah sat down with Mariah Carey and her mom, Pat, to talk about the discrimination their interracial family had experiencedfirst, when Mariah was growing up in a predominantly white town, and later, when the family moved to a more racially diverse neighborhood.