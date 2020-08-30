India records 78,761 cases in 24 hours with total tally past 35 Lakh |Oneindia News

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, the country has reached another grim milestone.

India has reported the biggest single-day jump of 78,761 Covid cases in the 24 hours with the total tally breaching the 35 lakh mark.It took India 213 days to cross 35 lakh cases.

The country has registered over five lakh cases in the last one week.

The fresh cases have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 3,542,733.

Cases.

While 948 deaths were reported in last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 63,498.

While Country’s recovery rate has reached 76.47 per cent.

Health minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting of the group of ministers on Covid-19 on Saturday where he said that India has one of the lowest cases per million and deaths per million.