Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley.
Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the Premier League but admitted he wasunsure if a move to rivals Manchester City will materialise.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.
Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.
