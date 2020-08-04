Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup against Chelseaearlier this month and produced a superb strike to give Arsenal an early leadagainst the Premier League champions.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Aubameyang has been 'convinced to stay' at Arsenal - Arteta

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thinks Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been "convinced to stay" after a starring role in the Community Shield win over Liverpool.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season [Video]

Mikel Arteta offers fresh start to every Arsenal player ahead of new season

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after an altercation with Brightonstriker Neal Maupay following defeat at the AMEX Stadium. The midfielder endedthe season training away from the senior squad, while the club’s highest-paidplayer Mesut Ozil did not kick a single ball when football resumed after thehalt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published
Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL [Video]

Arteta confident on Aubameyang, wants Messi in EPL

Mikel Arteta believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay with Arsenal and the Spaniard would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:08Published

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

 London: Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Saturday to lift the Community Shield, the curtain-raiser for the English domestic season, after the two sides..
WorldNews

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield [Video]

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to lift FA Community Shield

Arsenal edge Liverpool 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to lift the FA Community Shield in the traditional English season curtain-raiser.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:59Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England


FA Community Shield FA Community Shield British football super cup game

Emma Hayes: Chelsea expect 'huge battles' with Man City after Community Shield win

 Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says there will be "huge battles ahead facing Manchester City" this season.
BBC News

Liverpool ready for 'intense' season - Klopp

 This weekend's Community Shield will kick off "one of the most intense seasons" for Premier League champions Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg [Video]

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:45Published

Wembley Stadium Wembley Stadium Football stadium in Wembley, London

Bright stunner helps Chelsea win Women's Community Shield

 England defender Millie Bright scores a stunning goal as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the first Women's Community Shield at Wembley.
BBC News

Chelsea boss Hayes excited over Wembley return of Women's Community Shield

 Women's Super League champions Chelsea take on FA Cup holders Chelsea in the first Women's Community Shield since 2008 at Wembley Stadium.
BBC News

Women's Community Shield: Five talking points before Wembley showdown

 The main talking points before Saturday's Women's Community Shield showdown between Manchester City and Chelsea.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

The Premier League's 'wow' signings - vote for your favourite

 Who were some of the Premier League's 'wow' signings of past years as Manchester City are linked to Lionel Messi.
BBC News

Premiership: Sale Sharks 40-7 Bristol Bears

 Sale go above Bristol and up to second in the Premiership as four first-half tries set up a ruthless victory.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the Premier League but admitted he wasunsure if a move to rivals Manchester City will materialise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

FA Cup FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile [Video]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in profile

Arsenal will be desperate to keep hold of their star striker Pierre-EmerickAubameyang this summer after his starring role in their FA Cup success. Take aglance at the Gabonese striker's rise to prominence.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Arteta 'confident' Aubameyang will sign new Arsenal deal

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says he is confident Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract as...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC SportBBC News


Arsenal ‘want to offload TEN players’ this summer as Mikel Arteta plans huge Gunners rebuild

Arsenal have reportedly transfer listed TEN players as Mikel Arteta looks to overhaul his squad. The...
talkSPORT - Published

Dennis Bergkamp’s ‘ideal’ job would be at Arsenal as he is ‘really interested’ in Mikel Arteta

Dennis Bergkamp says he would like to return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity. The Dutchman, who...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

bbathus

Kehinde Tunde RT @goal: Mikel Arteta is sounding VERY confident that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract 👀 https://t.co/hT9YyjpTOM 33 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport #WATCH Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal https://t.co/DWhYS48Vaz https://t.co/wCMXAHVM8O 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Maitland-Niles has changed a lot [Video]

Arteta: Maitland-Niles has changed a lot

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta praises Ainsley Maitland-Niles for 'changing' after his man-of-the-match performance in their Community Shield win over Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Arteta 'not worried' about Auba future [Video]

Arteta 'not worried' about Auba future

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is 'not worried' captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still yet to sign a new long-term contract at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Arteta: Gabriel close to being done [Video]

Arteta: Gabriel close to being done

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is in the closing stages.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published