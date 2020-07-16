In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30.

While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games.

These games are played by children and grownups as well.

But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.


