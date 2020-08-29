Global  
 

Scores join Black Lives Matter march in London

Scores of supporters of Black Lives Matter marched through London on Sunday (August 30th).

Billed as the "Inaugural Million People March", only around 200 arrived in Notting Hill Gate to march to Hyde Park, according to an eyewitness.

The protesters blocked traffic as they staged a "die-in" before walking slowly towards the park.

The march took place on the day that usually has the streets in the area teeming with revellers for the annual Notting Hill Carnival, cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.


