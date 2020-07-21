Global  
 

Police disperse protesters in Hong Kong shopping mall

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Despite Hong Kong's controversial new security law, dozens of protesters staged an anti-government demonstration in a shopping mall today (August 30th) before police broke up the gathering.

Protesters responded to calls on social media to commemorate an alleged attack last year on demonstrators by police in Prince Edward MRT station.

Protesters sang "Glory to Hong Kong" and chanted slogans for about an hour before the police entered the mall and broke up the demonstration.

Several people could be seen lined up against a wall for identity checks.

Later the police said they had taken action to prevent a violation of the prohibition of gathering regulation and fined 11 people on that basis.


