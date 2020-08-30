Sushant death probe: Rhea quizzed; Gaurav Arya speaks out; Congress targets BJP

The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was also called in for questioned by the agency for the fourth day.

The actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning.

Meanwhile, hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case connected to the actor’s death said that he had met Rhea in 2017 but never met Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Congress has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party’s link with Sandeep Singh, the self-professed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, must be probed.

The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different angles linked to the case of the actor’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June.

Watch the full video for all the latest updates into the actor’s death probe.