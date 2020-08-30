Sushant death probe: Rhea quizzed; Gaurav Arya speaks out; Congress targets BJP

The CBI continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day by the CBI, while her brother Showik was also called in for questioned by the agency for the fourth day.
The actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house for questioning.
Meanwhile, hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the money laundering case connected to the actor’s death said that he had met Rhea in 2017 but never met Sushant Singh Rajput.
The Congress has lashed out at the BJP and said that the party’s link with Sandeep Singh, the self-professed friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, must be probed.
The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different angles linked to the case of the actor’s death.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June.
Watch the full video for all the latest updates into the actor’s death probe.
As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor. Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language. He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court. The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020. CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Watch the video for all the details.
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?." "The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn't go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral," Filmmaker Sandip added.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 07 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency which said the investigation couldn't be completed the same day as the actress arrived late for cross questioning. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty left from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after six hours of interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been summoned by the NCB tomorrow to join the investigation. On September 05, NCB got four-day custody of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. NCB is probing the drug angle in actor Sushant's death on June 14.
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.
In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 04 detained Samuel Miranda from his house. The NCB team searched the house of Miranda under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in a case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In the same case, NCB has earlier arrested two people Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit. The Esplanade Court on Thursday sent Zaid Vilatra, an alleged drug peddler, to the NCB custody till September 9. Vilatra was arrested after NCB uncovered his links with Abbas Lakhani, who has been nabbed in the actor's death case. The NCB launched an investigation after it received official confirmation from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The ED on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.
Owner of the Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya arrived at the Panaji airport on August 30. He has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate before August 31 in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Gaurav Arya said, "I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajput. I met Rhea in 2017."
Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.
Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member, Dipesh Sawant's lawyer, Rajendra Rathod filed a plea against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for keeping him in custody for over 24 hours without producing him in a court. Dipesh has been sent to NCB custody till September 09. "He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since September 04, without his family being informed. He should've been produced before court within 24 hrs. We've filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hours. Court has called for reply from NCB," said Dipesh Sawant's lawyer. Dipesh was arrested by NCB yesterday, for his role in procuring and handling of drugs.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was served summons by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday morning. Rhea was asked to join NCB's probe into the drug-related angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. An NCB team served the summons at Rhea's residence in Mumbai. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea, main accused in the case, to take probe forward. NCB has said that Rhea will be confronted with her brother Showik. Showik and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda have been remanded to NCB custody till September 9. Showik and Miranda were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on Friday. NCB also arrested Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant on Saturday night. NCB launched the probe after drug-related WhatsApp chats in connection with Sushant's death surfaced. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.
