Onam 2020: Festive shopping at Kerala govt fair hit by COVID-19

State-run Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation stalls wore deserted look due to COVID-19 pandemic on Uthradam Day.

Uthradam Day is the most auspicious day for purchase of fresh vegetables and fruits ahead of Onam festival.

Groceries, vegetables and other items are being provided at subsidised rates.

Despite getting food items at the subsidised rate fewer customers turnout for festive shopping.