Onam 2020: Festive shopping at Kerala govt fair hit by COVID-19

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
State-run Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation stalls wore deserted look due to COVID-19 pandemic on Uthradam Day.

Uthradam Day is the most auspicious day for purchase of fresh vegetables and fruits ahead of Onam festival.

Groceries, vegetables and other items are being provided at subsidised rates.

Despite getting food items at the subsidised rate fewer customers turnout for festive shopping.


Kerala Kerala State in southern India

BJP Yuva Morcha protests against Kerala state govt after youth commits suicide [Video]

BJP Yuva Morcha protests against Kerala state govt after youth commits suicide

A 28-year-old unemployed youth allegedly took his own life near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on August 30. This incident spiked a protest in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP Yuva Morcha protested against government and PSC after a youth allegedly committed suicide. Water cannons were open at the protestors. The Yuva Morcha has announced a demonstration before the PSC headquarters later in the day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
CU Soon: Director Mahesh Narayanan on the new wave of Malayalam cinema [Video]

CU Soon: Director Mahesh Narayanan on the new wave of Malayalam cinema

CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan talks to Hindustan Times about coming up with innovative techniques to shoot his lockdown thriller on phone and computer screens, and why Kerala is the hotspot for the best Indian films being made right now.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 13:39Published

Onam Onam Harvest festival of Kerala state, India

Mann ki Baat: Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere, PM Modi says

 "The zest of Onam today has reached distant shores of foreign lands. Be it America, Europe or Gulf countries, the verve of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is..
IndiaTimes

'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'

 However, he asked people to show caution while celebrating the festival amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

Onam fails to boost sales of banana chips amid COVID-19 in Kerala [Video]

Onam fails to boost sales of banana chips amid COVID-19 in Kerala

Banana chips sellers in Thiruvananthapuram are facing hardships amid COVID-19 pandemic. Business remains adversely affected despite Onam festival. Traders have not regained profits after pandemic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
Onam 2020: Children use locally-sourced flowers to make 'pookkalam' due to COVID [Video]

Onam 2020: Children use locally-sourced flowers to make 'pookkalam' due to COVID

To avoid the risk of coronavirus infection, children made 'pookkalam' (floral decoration) with locally-sourced flowers for Onam celebrations in Kerala. They collected flowers from their neighbourhood...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published
Kerala govt commences food kits distribution ahead of Onam [Video]

Kerala govt commences food kits distribution ahead of Onam

Kerala Government has begun distribution of Onam special food kits to rations holders ahead of Onam festival. These food kits will be distributed till August 29. One of the shop owners in Nanthancode..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published