Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Huge crowd gathers during Muharram procession in Hyderabad amid COVID

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Watch: Huge crowd gathers during Muharram procession in Hyderabad amid COVID

Watch: Huge crowd gathers during Muharram procession in Hyderabad amid COVID

A huge crowd gathered during annual 'Bibi-Ka-Alam' Muharram procession in Hyderabad on August 30.

Norms of social distancing were flouted amid COVID pandemic.

Muharram is a period of recalling and mourning Imam Hussain's martyrdom.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Muharram first month of the Islamic calendar

J&K: At least 19 wounded in Srinagar after cops fire pellets to disperse Muharram procession

 Srinagar: At least 19 people were left injured while some suffered severe injuries to their faces during a clash with police on Saturday. A group was taking out..
DNA
Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Mourning and masks: Shiites in Iran mark Ashoura amid coronavirus restrictions

Ashoura Day falls on the 10th of the Islamic month of Muharram and is preceded by days of commemoration and remembrance.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Weekend lockdown continues ahead of Muharram in Prayagraj [Video]

Weekend lockdown continues ahead of Muharram in Prayagraj

Weekend lockdown continues across Uttar Pradesh in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Heavy police was deployed ahead of Muharram in Prayagraj. People were instructed to not gather in a crowd. One of the locals said, "Following state government's decision, people are celebrating all functions of Muharram at home. Even the karbala is closed. People are not getting out of their houses due to barricading."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 has taught us a certain lesson: Harsh Vardhan

 Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that we should have "very significant control" over Covid-19 by Diwali."...hopefully that in the..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 News: Live Updates

 India is reopening the New Delhi subway, even as the country sets global records for new cases. Students in a Baylor University dorm were ordered to remain on..
NYTimes.com
COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases on gradual rise in Delhi

After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana [Video]

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana

An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Portion of school collapsed following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad [Video]

Portion of school collapsed following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad

Portion of a government school at Hyderabad collapsed due to heavy rainfall. No casualties have been reported. Incident took place in Sultan Bazar Government school on August 24. Heavy rain lashed parts of the city from past few days. MLA Raja Singh visited the school and inquired about the incident with the school authorities on August 27.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Bibi-Ka-Alam Bibi-Ka-Alam


Husayn ibn Ali Husayn ibn Ali Grandson of Muhammad, son of Ali ibn Abi Talib and Fatimah bint Muhammad, and third Shia Imam (626–680)

PM Narendra Modi remembers martyrdom of Imam Hussain on day of Ashura

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) on the day of Ashura. "We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For..
IndiaTimes
Shia pilgrims gather in Iraq's Karbala amid COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Shia pilgrims gather in Iraq's Karbala amid COVID-19 restrictions

Visitors and locals started the mourn ceremony for Imam Hussein on Friday by beating themselves with chains, walking towards his shine in the city and holding funeral sessions in the mosques. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SC refuses permission for Muharram processions, cites Covid | Oneindia News [Video]

SC refuses permission for Muharram processions, cites Covid | Oneindia News

Refusing permission for Muharram processions in the country over the weekend, the Supreme Court today said it would lead to chaos and one particular community will be targeted for spreading the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Faith no bar for a Hyderabad based organization in performing last rites [Video]

Faith no bar for a Hyderabad based organization in performing last rites

COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:27Published
Massive gathering at WB Law Minister's event in Asansol amid COVID-19 [Video]

Massive gathering at WB Law Minister's event in Asansol amid COVID-19

Social distancing norms were flouted in West Bengal's Asansol during an event of state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak on August 23. Moloy Ghatak was felicitating toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published