Watch: Huge crowd gathers during Muharram procession in Hyderabad amid COVID

Weekend lockdown continues across Uttar Pradesh in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Heavy police was deployed ahead of Muharram in Prayagraj. People were instructed to not gather in a crowd. One of the locals said, "Following state government's decision, people are celebrating all functions of Muharram at home. Even the karbala is closed. People are not getting out of their houses due to barricading."
After achieving 90% recovery rate, cases surged by over 2000 in Delhi on August 30. Total active cases in Delhi now stand at 14,793. Prominent doctors in national capital have warned cases are expected to further rise with resumption of metro services. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload of India. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on August 29.
An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.
Portion of a government school at Hyderabad collapsed due to heavy rainfall. No casualties have been reported. Incident took place in Sultan Bazar Government school on August 24. Heavy rain lashed parts of the city from past few days. MLA Raja Singh visited the school and inquired about the incident with the school authorities on August 27.
Visitors and locals started the mourn ceremony for Imam Hussein on Friday by beating themselves with chains, walking towards his shine in the city and holding funeral sessions in the mosques. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
COVID-19 has posed several challenges before the country among which performing the last rites of the patients who succumb to the disease is the major one. In many cases the family of a deceased is in..
Social distancing norms were flouted in West Bengal's Asansol during an event of state's Law Minister, Moloy Ghatak on August 23. Moloy Ghatak was felicitating toppers of Madhyamik Pariksha and Higher..