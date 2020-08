Thousands took to the streets in a third weekend of rallies against President Lukashenko .

Belarus protests persist despite crackdown Police have detained at least 125 people in the capital Minsk and reports from the scene say security forces cordoned off the area and pushed back peaceful demonstrators.

Belarus expels journalists, withdraws accreditation in crackdown News organisations denounce gov't move before planned rallies, the latest against Lukashenko's disputed re-election.

Minsk [Belarus], Aug 30 (ANI): Authorities have stripped the accreditation of 15 Belarusian journalists working for foreign media outlets, according to the..

Riot police cordon off the main square in the centre of Minsk as columns of people march towards it.

Putin says happy birthday to Lukashenko as protests rage Russian President Vladimir Putin used a birthday phone call on Sunday to invite Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to visit Moscow, a Kremlin show of support as thousands of protesters streamed into central Minsk demanding Lukashenko step down. Emer McCarthy reports.