Trying To Get A Mortgage? Keep Your Money Where It Is Right Now

Most would-be homebuyers know that it's not a good idea to open new credit cards or take out other loans while trying to get a mortgage.

But according to Business Insider, it doesn't stop there.

Make sure you don't do any moving around of the money you've set aside for the down payment.

That's because prior to final approval of your mortgage, lenders have to trace the origins of any transferred money for at least the past two months.