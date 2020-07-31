Argan Oil Is The New 'It' Ingredient In Beauty Products. Why Is It So Insanely Expensive?

Twenty years ago, argan oil was sold by the side of road in Morocco for about $3 a gallon.

International sales were virtually nonexistent.

These days, argan oil can cost as much as $300 per liter, making it the world's most expensive edible oil.

That's because the formation of women-run cooperatives has transformed the production into a billion-dollar industry.

Argan oil is predominantly used in high-end cosmetic products and Moroccan cuisine.

North Africans have been using the argan seeds for centuries, and Business Insider reports the methods for creating it haven't changed in years.

Mostly produced by hand, the demand for the oil has made it unaffordable for most.

That's led to the sale of adulterated oil, enhanced with chemicals.