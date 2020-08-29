Global  
 

Flags Fly At Half Staff In South Carolina For Black Panther Actor Boseman

The popular Hollywood actor died over the weekend following a long battle with colon cancer.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports


South Carolina lowers flags to half-staff in honor of Chadwick Boseman

Flags atop the Statehouse in South Carolina, the state where "Black Panther" star Chadwick...
