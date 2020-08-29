Flags Fly At Half Staff In South Carolina For Black Panther Actor Boseman
The popular Hollywood actor died over the weekend following a long battle with colon cancer.
CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43'From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy', his family said.
Tributes Pour In For Chadwick BosemanOn Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer. The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in. Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We..