Negro Leagues Baseball Museum pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman

DO THAT, VISIT THE AQUARIUSMANAGEMENT AGENCY’S FCEBOOKPAGE.NEW TONIGHT, THE NEGRO LEAGUESBASEBALL MUSEUM IS HONORING THELIFE OF CHADWICK BOSEMANTHE ACTOR DIED OF COLON CANCERON FRIDAY.HE WAS 43-YEARS-OLD.KMBC 9’S MATT FLENER, EXPLAINSHOW BOSEMAN’S LEGACY WILL REMAINA BIG PIECE OF THE MUSEUM’SHISTORY.MATT: TONIGHT, THE NEGRO LEAGUESBASEBALL MUSEUM HAS PUT THEKANSAS CITY MONARCHS JERSEYCHADWICK BOSEMAN WORE IN THEFILM 42 ON DISPLAY.BOSEMAN, PLAYING JACKIE ROBINSONIN THAT FILM, JUST 5 YEABEFORE HIS STAR ROSE EVEN MOREIN BLACK PANTHER.BOSEMAN VISITED KANSAS CITY IN2013, THE YEAR THE FILM 42 CAMEOUT FOR A PREMIER.NEGRO LEAGUES MUSEUM PRESIDENTBOB KENDRICK SAYS HE HAS GREATMEMORIES OF BOSEMAN’S VISIT.HE TALKED ABOUT THE IMPACT OFTHE ACTOR’S CAREER.



