SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations.

According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Starlink is the next-generation satellite network capable of providing Earth's inhabitants with broadband internet access, Sputnik reported.

The project's implementation began in February 2018.

In total, it plans to launch about 12,000 satellites.

Another 30,000 satellites are set to be put into orbits with altitudes from 328 to 580 kilometres.

SpaceX estimated the cost of the project at USD 10 billion.


SpaceX American private aerospace company

SpaceX to attempt historic back-to-back Falcon 9 flights

 Two Florida launches nine hours apart, plus a polar orbit, mark new records for SpaceX
CBS News
Elon Musk unveils brain-reading chip in pigs

Elon Musk unveils brain-reading chip in pigs

Elon Musk has revealed that new wireless technology, which he hopes will helppeople with severe neurological conditions, has been implanted into pigs. TheTesla and SpaceX founder showed off the technology during a demonstration fromhis startup Neuralink which appeared aimed at recruiting new staff. Theentrepreneur showed off a prototype of the device, about the size of a largecoin, which had been surgically placed inside several pigs shown in anenclosure behind him. He said of one pig: "We have a healthy and happy pig,initially shy but obviously high energy and, you know, kind of loving life,and she's had the implant for two months." He described the chip as "a Fitbitin your skull with tiny wires". He said: "The neurons are like wiring, and yousort of need an electronic thing to solve an electronic problem."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:40Published

A former SpaceX intern is suing the company, claiming retaliation after reporting sexual harassment

 Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A former intern at SpaceX is suing the aerospace company, claiming that SpaceX retaliated against her after..
The Verge
Elon Musk Promises 'Working' Demo of Neuralink Device on Friday

Elon Musk Promises 'Working' Demo of Neuralink Device on Friday

Tesla and SpaceX boss took to Twitter to announce an upcoming demonstration of the Neuralink, a computer that interfaces with the human brain.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Starlink Satellite constellation; space-based Internet service

A future with tens of thousands of new satellites could 'fundamentally change' astronomy: report

 Starlink satellites passing through the night sky | Photo by Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images

In the future, as astronomers make observations of the..
The Verge
SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

SpaceX launches rocket with batch of satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlyFriday. The rocket carried with it 59 satellites for deployment. The rocket'sfirst stage returned to earth minutes after launch, landing cleanly on a droneship.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

NASA and Boeing make plans for second Starliner test flight

 The follow-on test flight will come a full year after problems marred an initial mission
CBS News

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope maps giant halo around Milk Way's closest neighbour

 Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, scientists have mapped the immense envelope of...
WorldNews

Researchers find 50 possible new planets using artificial intelligence

 A research team from the United Kingdom's University of Warwick has figured out a way to use artificial intelligence to sift through NASA data, leading to the..
CBS News

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps could become first Black woman to live on the International Space Station

 NASA announced astronaut Jeanette Epps will join Sunita Williams and Josh Cassada on Boeing's Starliner-1 mission.
USATODAY.com

