SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

Elon Musk has revealed that new wireless technology, which he hopes will helppeople with severe neurological conditions, has been implanted into pigs. TheTesla and SpaceX founder showed off the technology during a demonstration fromhis startup Neuralink which appeared aimed at recruiting new staff. Theentrepreneur showed off a prototype of the device, about the size of a largecoin, which had been surgically placed inside several pigs shown in anenclosure behind him. He said of one pig: “We have a healthy and happy pig,initially shy but obviously high energy and, you know, kind of loving life,and she’s had the implant for two months.” He described the chip as “a Fitbitin your skull with tiny wires”. He said: “The neurons are like wiring, and yousort of need an electronic thing to solve an electronic problem.”
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the10th batch of Starlink satellites forthe company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft fromSpaceflight customer BlackSky launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlyFriday. The rocket carried with it 59 satellites for deployment. The rocket'sfirst stage returned to earth minutes after launch, landing cleanly on a droneship.
NASA says during the Little Ice Age, the Grand Plateau Glacier reached all the way to the Pacific Ocean coastline. Since then, the massive Alaska glacier has slowly retreated and thinned due to climate..