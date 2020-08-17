Portland Protests Turn Deadly
Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition.
Britt Conway reports.
(8-30-20)
1 Dead Following Violent Clashes In PortlandViolence broke out during a recent protest in Oregon's largest city. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports
Portland police declare riot for second nightPolice declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful..
Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..