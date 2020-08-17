Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition.

Britt Conway reports.

(8-30-20)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of...
CBS News - Published

Schiff Says Trump 'Willfully Fanning Flames of Violence' After Deadly Portland Protest

President Donald Trump is "willfully fanning the flames" of violence in cities like Kenosha,...
Newsmax - Published

Deadly Shooting in Portland After Pro-Trump Ralliers Clash With Protesters

A caravan of supporters of President Trump drove through downtown Portland, which has seen nightly...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

1 Dead Following Violent Clashes In Portland [Video]

1 Dead Following Violent Clashes In Portland

Violence broke out during a recent protest in Oregon's largest city. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published
Portland police declare riot for second night [Video]

Portland police declare riot for second night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:56Published
Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? [Video]

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:53Published