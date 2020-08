Roommate Jailed For Trying To Kill Woman With Bacteria, Insulin



A Utah woman who had been cared for by a live-in roommate for years made her the beneficiary of a $500,000 life insurance policy. Unfortunately, prosecutors say that led Janie Lynn Ridd to try to sicken, debilitate, and ultimately kill her. Ridd was charged, tried, and sentenced for multiple charges planning to infect the woman with bacteria designed to trigger staph infections. Ridd claimed she'd purchased the E.coli bacteria on the dark web for her work as a biology teacher--which she is not.

