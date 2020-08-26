Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published
New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs.

Philadelphia Flyers, 08/30/2020


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Islanders rally to take 2-1 lead over Flyers in Game 3 of their East semifinals

Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period as the New York Islanders rallied to beat the...
SFGate - Published

Islanders pot a pair in the 2nd period to down Flyers

Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period as the New York Islanders rallied to beat the...
CBC.ca - Published

Islanders Mount Furious Comeback, But Flyers Even Series With Overtime Victory In Game 2

Phillippe Myers scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the New York...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York Brock Nelson scores 2 goals, J.G. Pageau notches eventual game winner in the third period, and Thomas Greiss makes… https://t.co/ybkRtNvOTo 19 seconds ago

ProHockeyTalk

NBC ProHockeyTalk Nelson, Greiss help Islanders take 3-1 series lead over Flyers https://t.co/iAMvKLTli1 2 minutes ago

TXwriterGAL

Deirdre Ann RT @NHLdotcom: Thomas Greiss made 36 saves, and the Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 in Game 4 to extend their lead in the Eastern Confere… 3 minutes ago

PhillyDailyNews

Philly Daily News Daily News | Observations from the Flyers’ 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 | Mike Sielski https://t.co/YX80vcszg4 4 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Thomas Greiss made 36 saves, and the Islanders defeated the Flyers 3-2 in Game 4 to extend their lead in the Easter… https://t.co/aVr4nd2hjO 6 minutes ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @BroadStBull: Oskar Lindblom, cancer survivor, takes part in pre-game skate; close to returning to #Flyers’ lineup https://t.co/7j8yz7Zg… 11 minutes ago

MiloWehr

MILO NHL Play Off New York Islanders 3-1 Philadelphia Flyers 30.08.2020 https://t.co/G8kEciHt04 via @YouTube 12 minutes ago

MikeSielski

Mike Sielski RT @phillysport: Observations from the Flyers’ 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4 | Mike Sielski https://t.co/597pkc8CFz 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Flyers Fans Staying Optimistic Despite 3-1 Thrashing From Islanders In Game 3 [Video]

Flyers Fans Staying Optimistic Despite 3-1 Thrashing From Islanders In Game 3

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:24Published
Philippe Myers gives Flyers Game 2 win in overtime [Video]

Philippe Myers gives Flyers Game 2 win in overtime

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers fires a shot that deflects off a stick and past Semyon Varlamov early in overtime to give the Flyers the 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2..

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:58Published
NHL Highlights | Islanders @ Flyers 8/26/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Islanders @ Flyers 8/26/2020

Extended highlights of the New York Islanders at the Philadelphia Flyers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:43Published