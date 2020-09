Rescue crews search for victims after boat crash in Ripley

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:36s - Published 3 weeks ago

WE KNOW OHIO TASK FORCE ONE,THE OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURALRESOURCES AND BOONE COUNTYWATER RESCUE ALL STILL HAVETEAMS IN BOATS ON THE RIVERRIGHT NOW.

MUCH OF THESEARCHING IN DAYLIGHT WASFOCUSED A FEW HUNDRED YARDSBEHIND ME HERE, BUT THOSETEAMS HAVE MOVED FURTHER UPRIVER AND OUT OF SIGHT ASWE'VE GOTTEN LATER INTO THISSEARCH.THE TWO MEN RESCUE CREWS ARELOOKING FOR ARE WILLIAM STACEYHARPER AND DARYL KILGORE-BOTH49 YEARS OLD.

YOU CAN SEEHARPER ON SCREEN HERE WITH HISSTEPSON AND KILGORE IS HOLDINGA CAN OF SODA.

VIDEO FROM LASTNIGHT'S CRASH SHOWS A LOT OFDAMAGEHE PONTOON BOAT WASBADLY BEAT UP AND THE SPEEDBOAT SANK UNDERWATER.

HARPERAND KILGORE WERE ON THEPONTOON BOAT WHEN WITNESSESSAY THREE PEOPLE IN THE SPEEDBOAT CRASHED INTO THEM AROUND10 O'CLOCK SATURDAY NIGHT.SEARCH AND RESCUE CREWS WEREOUT UNTIL AROUND 2 A.M.

SUNDAYAND BACK ON THE WATER EARLY INTHE MORNING.

THEY'VE SPENT THEENTIRE DAY AND WELL INTO THEEVENING SEARCHING THIS SECTIONOF THE OHIO RIVER NEAR RIPLEYFOR ANY SIGNS OF THE TWO MEN.THE THREE PEOPLE ON THE OTHERBOAT HAVE BEEN FOUND AND ONEHAD TO BE AIRLIFTED TO ANEARBY HOSPITAL.

WE DON'T KNOWWHAT KIND OF INJURIES THATPERSON HAD OR HOW THEY AREDOING RIGHT NOW, BUT WE'RETOLD THE OTHER TWO BOATERS AREOK.

PEOPLE WHO SAW THE CRASHTELL US THE PONTOON BOAT áDIDáHAVE WORKING LIGHTS AND HADTHEM TURNED ON AT THE TIME.FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE MISSINGPEOPLE TELL US THEY WERE OUTFISHING AND OFTEN FISHED THISAREA, EVEN LATE AT NIGHT.WE'RE NOT SURE HOW MUCH LONGERRESCUE CREWS WILL BE SEARCHINGTONIGHT, BUT WE WILL KEEP YOUUPDATED AS SOON AS WE LEARNMORE.

LIVE IN RIPLEY, OHIOBWCPO 9 NEWS.