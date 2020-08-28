|
|
|
Trump Intends To Visit Kenosha This Week
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Trump Intends To Visit Kenosha This Week
The city has been the scene of violent unrest, and some city and state officials are discouraging Trump from visiting, Nikole Killion reports (2:41).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 30, 2020
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Trump is set to arrive in Kenosha one week after protests erupted over the shooting of Jacob Blake,...
Business Insider - Published
Also reported by •CBS News
|
One week after a police officer shot and paralyzed a Black man, President Trump said he will travel...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
About 1,000 people joined a mile-long march in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday, chanting "Black Lives...
Zee News - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump Remains Silent On Jacob Blake Shooting
Donald Trump has loudly pledged to restore "law and order" to Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The city is currently gripped by protests. However, he has remained silent on what prompted the unrest.
Kenosha..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31Published
|