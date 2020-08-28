Trump Intends To Visit Kenosha This Week Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:42s - Published 1 minute ago Trump Intends To Visit Kenosha This Week The city has been the scene of violent unrest, and some city and state officials are discouraging Trump from visiting, Nikole Killion reports (2:41). WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 30, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this