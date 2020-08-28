Global  
 

Drone footage shows damage after Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Drone footage taken over Lake Charles, Louisiana on Sunday (August 30) shows the damage Hurricane Laura inflicted on the town.


Just The Facts: Hurricane Laura

 Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana, an even more powerful Hurricane Laura hit the Pelican State. How did it compare? Lee Cowan looks at the..
CBS News

President Trump tours areas devastated by Hurricane Laura

 President Trump on Saturday visited parts of Louisiana and Texas that were hard-hit by Hurricane Laura. Thousands are still without power and at least 14 people..
CBS News

Trump says in Louisiana: "We have to take care" of state after hurricane

 President Trump on Saturday toured damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. "This was a tremendously powerful storm," Mr. Trump said. Watch his..
CBS News

Shrimp boats battered and sunk by Hurricane Laura

 Several shrimp boats sheltering in the Port of Lake Charles were battered by Hurricane Laura with their crews aboard. A few were sunk and one man was rescued..
USATODAY.com

Trump Tells Lake Charles Officials to Sell His Autograph on eBay, $10k

 President Trump's trip to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana capped off with an unseemly sight -- him handing out his autograph to city officials ... telling them to..
TMZ.com

Trump Visits Storm-Ravaged Lake Charles, a Louisiana City Still Without Power

 President Trump met with state and local officials in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura devastated the region. Many people still have no electricity or running..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Laura gave Lake Charles' shrimpers a beating

 Fifteen shrimping boats tied up to wait out Laura. Only five survived.
 
USATODAY.com

Thousands homeless after Hurricane Laura as COVID-19 concerns grow

 In Louisiana, more than 350,000 people remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Downed power lines are also blocking roads across the state, making..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura's Louisiana death toll up to 14; power outages could last a month

 More than 350,000 Louisiana residents were without electricity Sunday, while 87 water systems serving upward of 150,000 people remained inoperable.
USATODAY.com

Snapped Poles, Shredded Roofs: A Long Road to Recovery After Laura

 Hurricane Laura ravaged southwestern Louisiana, leaving weary residents to assess the toll and map a way forward. Some communities may be four weeks away from..
NYTimes.com

Trump Tours Damage From Hurricane Laura In Texas And Louisiana

President Trump on Saturday toured damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comWorldNewsCBS News


Oil Prices Fall As Hurricane Fears Subside

Oil prices retreated on Friday morning as it became clear that the damage caused by hurricane Laura...
OilPrice.com - Published

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US; four killed, extensive damage to property

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron in Louisiana on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic storm...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews



