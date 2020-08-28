Drone footage shows damage after Hurricane Laura

Drone footage taken over Lake Charles , Louisiana on Sunday (August 30) shows the damage Hurricane Laura inflicted on the town.

Hurricane Laura ravaged southwestern Louisiana, leaving weary residents to assess the toll and map a way forward. Some communities may be four weeks away from..

More than 350,000 Louisiana residents were without electricity Sunday, while 87 water systems serving upward of 150,000 people remained inoperable.

In Louisiana, more than 350,000 people remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Laura. Downed power lines are also blocking roads across the state, making..

Fifteen shrimping boats tied up to wait out Laura. Only five survived.

President Trump met with state and local officials in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura devastated the region. Many people still have no electricity or running..

President Trump's trip to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana capped off with an unseemly sight -- him handing out his autograph to city officials ... telling them to..

Several shrimp boats sheltering in the Port of Lake Charles were battered by Hurricane Laura with their crews aboard. A few were sunk and one man was rescued..

President Trump on Saturday toured damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana. "This was a tremendously powerful storm," Mr. Trump said. Watch his..

President Trump on Saturday visited parts of Louisiana and Texas that were hard-hit by Hurricane Laura. Thousands are still without power and at least 14 people..

Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina struck Louisiana, an even more powerful Hurricane Laura hit the Pelican State. How did it compare? Lee Cowan looks at the..

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron in Louisiana on Thursday, bringing "catastrophic storm...

Oil prices retreated on Friday morning as it became clear that the damage caused by hurricane Laura...

President Trump on Saturday toured damage from Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and...