Equity indices gain 1%, Future Retail up 20%

Equity benchmark indices traded one per cent higher during early hours on August 31 on positive global cues and steady flow of foreign institutional investor (FII) funds.
At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 339 points or 0.86 per cent at 39,806 while the Nifty 50 gained by 99 points or 0.85 per cent at 11,746.
Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1.4 per cent and IT 1.1 per cent.
But Nifty pharma dipped by 0.5 per cent.
Among stocks, Future Retail rose by 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 per share after Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will acquire the company's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business for Rs 24,713 crore.
Equity benchmark indices traded at near flat levels in volatile trade during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed global cues and muted trend in Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 38,778 while the Nifty 50 gained by 3 points or 0.03 per cent at 11,476. Except for Nifty pharma and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 1.7 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,106.05 per share while Bajaj Auto advanced by 3.9 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.8 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent and Mahindra and Mahindra by 1.5 per cent. Adani Ports was up by 5 per cent to Rs 363.65 per share and Bajaj Finserv ticked up by 2.2 per cent. The other major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Wipro. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries fell by 1.5 per cent to Rs 2,049.50 per unit.
Equity benchmark indices witnessed a strong momentum on Tuesday with realty and banking stocks making a comeback. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 478 points or 1.26 per cent higher at 38,528 while the Nifty 50 gained by 138 points or 1.23 per cent at 11,385. Except for Nifty pharma which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 4 per cent, private bank by 2.2 per cent financial service by 1.9 per cent and auto by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, realty major DLF ticked up by 6.7 per cent to close at Rs 157.05 per share on reports of improvement in consumer sentiment. Suntech Realty gained by 7.5 per cent while Godrej Properties was up by 2.2 per cent. Banking majors Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank advanced by 3 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries too lifted the market sentiment by advancing 1.3 per cent at Rs 2,118.75 per share. Grasim was up by 6.5 per cent, JSW Steel by 3.2 per cent and Titan by 2.1 per cent. However, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Cipla and Sun Pharma traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded half a per cent higher during early hours on August 27 with the start of September futures and options series. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex up by 199 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,312 while the Nifty 50 gained by 53 points or 0.53 per cent at 11,612. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.8 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and financial service by 0.9 per cent. Punjab National Bank was up by 3.5 per cent at Rs 36.55 per share while State Bank of India gained by 1.6 per cent to Rs 219.10. Axis bank ticked up by 3.8 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 2.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Bharti Infratel, UPL, Larsen and Toubro and energy majors like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and ONGC. However, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on August 27 ahead of the expiry of August series derivative contracts. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex up by 178 points or 0.46 per cent at 39,252 while the Nifty 50 gained by 46 points or 0.4 per cent at 11,596. Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty gaining by 3.2 per cent. Most real estate stocks surged in opening trade after the Maharashtra government's move to cut stamp duty. Sunteck Realty jumped by 7.6 per cent, Oberoi Realty by 6.6 per cent and DLF by 2.2 per cent. The other prominent gainers were IndusInd Bank which advanced by 3.7 per cent to Rs 588.55 per share while Axis bank ticked up by 1.3 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.1 per cent. HDFC, Tata Motors, Grasim, Cipla and Tech Mahindra too traded with a positive bias. However, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics plunged by 12 per cent to Rs 1,035.50 per share after the company said that the government plans to sell its 15 per cent stake through a public offering of shares.
Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani shared a special message on Thursday as India celebrated its 25th anniversary of mobile telephony. Ambani said that affordability has been of the major achievements of the Indian mobile telephony. “First mobility has become affordable beyond all expectations. In 1995, the cost of a per-minute call from one cell phone was 24 rupees. 16 rupees for the caller and eight rupees for the called. Now, voice calls are free, without any time limit,” he said. He also said affordability also paved the way for ceasing a rich man’s monopoly over it. “Second, because mobility became affordable it also became democratic it ceased to be a rich man's monopoly, long ago. Indeed, no other technological tool in human history has erased the rich, poor, divide the way mobile telephony has.” “This is also an occasion for us to look at the obstacles that have prevented Indian consumers and Indian society from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. Here I specifically referred to the fact that India still has 300 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era,” he said adding, “I think necessary policy steps should be taken with utmost urgency to make 2G a part of history.”
