Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Ryan Brooks reports.


Man fatally shot amid clashes in Portland; Mayor and Trump have war of words

 A fatal shooting in Portland has led to a war of words between Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and President Donald Trump.
 
Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

Portland mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.

Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"

 After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor, Ted Wheeler, pleaded for an end to the violence and slammed..
Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor Tear-Gassed After Speaking With Protesters

Video of Mayor Ted Wheeler being tear-gassed with other protesters was reported by 'The New York Times' and posted on Twitter.

IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way' [Video]

IN THE PAPERS: Portland Mayor to Trump: 'Stay the hell out of the way'

'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violence

 WASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
Donald Trump pays tribute to man killed in Portland, battles with mayor

 US president Donald Trump paid tribute to the man shot and killed wearing a Patriot Prayer baseball cap during violent clashes between the president's supporters..
Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to Republican convention: Donald Trump loved it

 Remember Kimberly Guilfoyle's speech to the Republican National Convention last week ?I certainly hope so. Six days later, the sound of her voice is still..
Donald Trump says Portland mayor 'has no clue'

US President Donald Trump say the national guard could fix Portland in 45 mins if requested, and that...
Trump rails against 'incompetent' Portland mayor, says 'backlash' involving supporters not 'unexpected'

President Trump blasted Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Sunday morning with a string of tweets and...
Portland mayor says to Trump: "It's you who have created the hate and division"

After a person was shot and killed amid dueling protests in Portland on Saturday, the city's mayor,...
President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting [Video]

President Trump, Portland Mayor Enter War Of Words After Deadly Shooting

The shooting death of a man associated with a right-wing group during unrest in Portland prompted 89 tweets from President Donald Trump in just over two hours. CBS News’ Nikole Killion reports.

Portland Protests Turn Deadly [Video]

Portland Protests Turn Deadly

Violent protests escalated in Portland Saturday night with Trump supporters facing off with their opposition. Britt Conway reports. (8-30-20)

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland? [Video]

Will Trump actually pull federal agents from Portland?

Federal agents accused of behaving like an 'occupying army' are said to be pulling out of Portland, Oregon, in an embarrassing climbdown by the White House, but many protesters are sceptical over..

