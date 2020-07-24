Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:50s - Published
25 minutes ago
Portland mayor tells off Trump after tweets
Portland Mayor
Ted Wheeler launched a searing attack against U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday for what he said was inciting violence in his city, which Trump responded to with a series of counterattacks on Twitter.
Ryan Brooks reports.
