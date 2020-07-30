West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown.

Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31.

The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August.

On the other side, complete lockdown was also observed in East Medinipur district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will continue till further orders.

Shops were closed and complete lockdown was being observed in East Medinipur (Digha) in Bengal.

West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September.

There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.