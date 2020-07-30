Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown.

Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31.

The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August.

On the other side, complete lockdown was also observed in East Medinipur district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will continue till further orders.

Shops were closed and complete lockdown was being observed in East Medinipur (Digha) in Bengal.

West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September.

There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Unlock 4: Mamata govt allows cinema halls, plays to reopen from Oct 1 in West Bengal

 All jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows would be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1.
DNA

Income Tax Department raids businesses across Jharkhand, West Bengal

 The group is engaged in trading of various commodities, production of vanaspati ghee, real estate and tea estates. The group also has real estate projects in..
DNA

Farmers across country hit the streets; rail, road traffic disrupted in many states

 Farmers’ protests against farm bills passed in Parliament had a strong impact in many parts of the country on Friday, the most affected being Punjab, Haryana..
IndiaTimes

Purba Medinipur district Purba Medinipur district District of West Bengal in India


Siliguri Siliguri City in West Bengal, India

West Bengal: DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.65 crore from Siliguri, 2 arrested

 When intercepted, they said that they were coming from Guwahati and denied carrying any contraband with them. On sustained questioning, they admitted that the..
DNA
NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology [Video]

NEET Exams: 'Symptomatic students will be taken into isolation,' says Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination will be conducted at 25 exam centres in Siliguri today, amid strict precaution against COVID-19. Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology said, "1,500 students will appear in the examination at this centre.""We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening and sanitisation. If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits," said Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid hits China’s Belt & Road Initiative

 China may be one of the first countries to emerge from Covid-19, but the pandemic promises to fundamentally change Beijing’s biggest geopolitical and..
IndiaTimes

WHO chief hails PM Modi's assurance of India's vaccine production prowess to help nations fight Covid

 World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance that India will use its vaccine production..
IndiaTimes

BJP leader Uma Bharti tests positive for COVID-19

 Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for COVID-19.
DNA

Over 5 lakh PPEs being manufactured every day in India: Dr Harsh Vardhan

 The Union Health Minister further said that India has conducted around 7 crore tests for COVID-19 and the recovery rate is improving.
DNA

From a university bedroom to Broadway (almost)

 The musical Six was pulled just hours before its New York debut because of Covid-19.
BBC News

Digha Digha Costal Town in West Bengal, India

Watch: Giant fish weighing 800 kg caught off Digha coast, sold for Rs 50,000 [Video]

Watch: Giant fish weighing 800 kg caught off Digha coast, sold for Rs 50,000

A giant fish weighing about 800 kg was caught by fishermen off the coast of Digha in West Bengal. The fish was about 8 feet long and 5 feet wide and resembled the ear of an elephant. Fishermen in the coastal town said that this is the biggest fish they have caught in their life. The fish is believed to be a giant Manta Ray from the Ray family of fishes given the location where it was caught. A massive crowd had gathered to get a glimpse of the fish as soon as news spread in the area. The video of the fish has also gone viral on social media now. The fish was later sold off to a fish trading firm for Rs 50,000. In March another large Manta Ray, weighing around 300 kg was caught by fishermen off the Digha coast while in January, a 200 kg fish was caught in waters off Balaramgadi beach in Odisha. Visuals showed the fish being dragged and placed on a pulling cart by some locals. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

CM Mamata Banerjee revises dates for complete lockdown in West Bengal to check spread of COVID-19

The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday changed dates for complete lockdown in West Bengal till...
Zee News - Published

West Bengal Lockdown: All banks to remain closed on these dates

To curb the rapid spread of coronavirus, the Mamata Banerjee government, on August 3, revised the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •HinduZee News


Strict lockdown enforced in West Bengal, more than 4000 arrested

Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Thursday as it witnessed strict enforcement of...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mamata opposing farm bills because all middlemen will vanish: Vijayvargiya [Video]

Mamata opposing farm bills because all middlemen will vanish: Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on September 24 slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee over latter's criticism against the farm bills. He said the West Bengal CM is opposing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman [Video]

No district of West Bengal included in PMGKRA as state did not share data: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 19 said that West Bengal government did not share data of returning migrant labourers with the Centre and no district of the state could be..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:38Published
Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA [Video]

Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA

National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published