Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and is out of U.S. Open, according to reports

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:09s - Published
France's Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from U.S. Open, French sports daily L'Equipe reports


US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams going for history

 BENGALURU: It's been a busy week for . An overcrowded plate. Of his own making, though. The world No. 1 battled neck issues and stubborn opposition en route to..
WorldNews

One player at U.S. Open tests positive, but protocols are 'buttoned up' tight

 U.S. Open officials have conducted more than 7,000 tests to ensure the safety of 365 players who are in the modified bubble in New York.
USATODAY.com

US Open: Novak Djokovic & Karolina Pliskova play on day one at Flushing Meadows

 Novak Djokovic and Karolina Pliskova are among the stars playing when the US Open gets under way in New York on Monday.
BBC News

US Open: Benoit Paire tests positive, removed from draw

French tennis player Benoit Paire has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. He will hence have...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Paire out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test: reports

French tennis player Benoit Paire tested positive for the coronavirus and was removed from the U.S....
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •News24



