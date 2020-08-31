Surprising moment a DOLPHIN was spotted surfacing from a local river miles away from the ocean

A couple taking a walk by their local river were shocked to see a DOLPHIN surfacing in the water - 13 miles away from the sea.

Richard Priest, 32, and his wife Serena, 41, were strolling along the edge of River Nene in their home town of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire when they spotted a fin in the water.

In a video clip filmed by Richard on August 23, a dolphin can be seen gliding along the surface of the river.

