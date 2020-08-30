Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with sister Amrita and family

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with sister Amrita and family

Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with sister Amrita and family

Bollywood diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora on Sunday celebrated the pious festival of 'Onam' with her family.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Onam 2020: Malaika Arora shares glimpse of festivities with family after months

Malaika Arora shared pictures with sister Amrita Arora and other family members. 
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

Bollywood Life #MalaikaArora celebrates #Onam with her family https://t.co/XhCOFxv29R #Onam2020 32 minutes ago

RahulKrishnanM1

Rahul Krishnan.M RT @filmfare: Here’s how #MalaikaArora celebrated #Onam with her family. https://t.co/B4I1UNsuOM 46 minutes ago

filmfare

Filmfare Here’s how #MalaikaArora celebrated #Onam with her family. https://t.co/B4I1UNsuOM 1 hour ago

sridhar001

Sridhar Govindan RT @mathrubhumieng: Bollywood star Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with family, enjoys Sadya https://t.co/qlnEQgIPxG #MalaikaArora 2 hours ago

mathrubhumi

Mathrubhumi Bollywood star Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with family, enjoys Sadya https://t.co/0eUE9zyRrI #MalaikaArora 2 hours ago

mathrubhumieng

Mathrubhumi Bollywood star Malaika Arora celebrates Onam with family, enjoys Sadya https://t.co/qlnEQgIPxG #MalaikaArora 2 hours ago

ishaan766

Ishaan Tiwari RT @filmfare: #MalaikaArora enjoys a meal with her family on the occasion of #Onam. https://t.co/B4I1UNsuOM 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare #MalaikaArora enjoys a meal with her family on the occasion of #Onam. https://t.co/B4I1UNsuOM 3 hours ago