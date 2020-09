Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly get equal billing for Ant-Man 3 Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly get equal billing for Ant-Man 3 The stars are set to front the forthcoming movie as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne /Wasp, with director Peyton Reed - who helmed 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp returning for the new film. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend