|
|
|
Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2'
Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2.'
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19
Kate Winslet has revealed that due to her movie 'Contagion' she was well-prepared for Covid-19 and was wearing masks and disinfecting everything as soon as she found out about the outbreak.
Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39Published
|
Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan
Ammonite Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship,..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:17Published
|