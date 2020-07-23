Global  
 

Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2'

Kate Winslet enjoyed reuniting with James Cameron on 'Avatar 2.'

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for coronavirus pandemic

Kate Winslet has revealed her role as an epidemiologist in the 2011 drama Contagion prepared her for the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, Glenn Close board Baba Yaga animated film

 An ensemble list of actors including Kate Winslet, Jennifer Hudson, and Glenn Close has joined the cast of VR animated film 'Baba Yaga'. 'Star Wars' actor Daisy..
WorldNews

James Cameron is in awe of how good 'Avatar 2' looks [Video]

James Cameron is in awe of how good 'Avatar 2' looks

The legendary filmmaker is overseeing the long-awaited sequel to his sci-fi film.

'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals [Video]

'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals

'Avatar 2' director James Cameron admits that he has in awe of how good the upcoming blockbuster looks.

Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes [Video]

Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes

Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes after learning to free dive for 'Avatar'.

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19 [Video]

Kate Winslet's role in Contagion prepared her for Covid-19

Kate Winslet has revealed that due to her movie 'Contagion' she was well-prepared for Covid-19 and was wearing masks and disinfecting everything as soon as she found out about the outbreak.

Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan [Video]

Ammonite Movie - Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan

Ammonite Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: 1840s England, acclaimed but overlooked fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent to convalesce by the sea develop an intense relationship,..

