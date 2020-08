Nearly 500,000 people sign up in Hong Kong for free coronavirus testing that it is also stirring up controversy.

Hong Kong (CNN)A call from Beijing to reduce food waste has sent officials and businesses scrambling to find ways to stop people from ordering too much, and in..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The scary thing finally happened: someone caught the coronavirus twice and got sicker the second time around...

China’s foreign minister defended detention camps in Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s new security law on Sunday, brushing off human rights concerns by European..

A few defining moments in the city’s dramatic year are under the spotlight as arrests gather pace.