Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League

Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg speak to the media following the Women's Champions League final.

Fridolina Rolfo's second-half goal takes Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women's Champions League final as they beat Barcelona 1-0 in San Sebastian.

Wendie Renard secures Lyon a record ninth appearance in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain.

Dominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by England's Lucy Bronze.

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Wolfsburg The fifth-largest city in the German state of Lower Saxony

