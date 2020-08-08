Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League
Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg speak to the media following the Women's Champions League final.
Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coachStatistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.
Champions League preview: Man City v LyonManchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.
Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one matchJuventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.
Crichton: Wolfsburg tie biggest game of my club careerLeanne Crichton admits Glasgow's UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be an up hill struggle.
Smith doubts Glasgow's CL Wolfsburg chancesSue Smith says she would like to Glasgow beat Wolfsburg Ladies in the Champions League quarter-finals, but she can't see it happening.
Flick delighted to reach Champions League finalMandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.