Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League

Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League

Olympique Lyonnais and VfL Wolfsburg speak to the media following the Women's Champions League final.


Wolfsburg Wolfsburg The fifth-largest city in the German state of Lower Saxony


Olympique Lyonnais Olympique Lyonnais association football club in Lyon, France

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach [Video]

Statistics will count for nothing when we face Bayern - Lyon coach

Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:11Published
Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon [Video]

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon

Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match [Video]

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:38Published

VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg Sportsclub from Wolfsburg


UEFA Women's Champions League UEFA Women's Champions League European association football tournament for clubs

Lyon beat Wolfsburg to wins fifth Champions League in a row

 Dominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by England's Lucy Bronze.
BBC News

England's Parris sent off but Lyon reach Champions League final

 Wendie Renard secures Lyon a record ninth appearance in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

England's Parris sent off but Lyon reach ninth Womens' Champions League final

 Wendie Renard secures Lyon a record ninth appearance in the Women's Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

Rolfo strike takes Wolfsburg past Barcelona into Women's Champions League final

 Fridolina Rolfo's second-half goal takes Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women's Champions League final as they beat Barcelona 1-0 in San Sebastian.
BBC News

Lyon beat Wolfsburg to wins fifth Champions League in a row

Dominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com•Belfast Telegraph


'What the women's game deserves' – Karen Carney discusses upcoming Wolfsburg v Lyon UWCL final

Wolfsburg and Lyon are set to face each other in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final for the...
Football FanCast - Published

Women's Champions League final: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

Dominant French club Lyon win the Women's Champions League for a fifth straight year, aided by...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports



hrblock_21

denny keller RT @CGTNOfficial: Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League https://t.co/aqiI2GIae6 5 hours ago

OL_Plus_Inter

OL+ International Majestic Lyon beat #Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League 🇬🇧 #WOLOL #UWCL #UWCLFinal (Reuters via Nasdaq :… https://t.co/0n8Kb0m8DP 5 hours ago

CGTNOfficial

CGTN Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League https://t.co/aqiI2GIae6 7 hours ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored one goal and made another as Olympique Lyonnais beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 to win the… https://t.co/6rljxDX5s0 9 hours ago

CGTNSports

CGTN Sports #Lyon defeated #Wolfsburg 3-1 and won their fifth consecutive Women's Champions League title in San Sebastian, Spai… https://t.co/qmo8L25lIp 9 hours ago

CampusVibeke

Campus Vibe RT @GameYetu: Striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored one goal and made another as Olympique Lyonnais beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 to win the UEFA Women… 9 hours ago

GameYetu

Game Yetu Striker Eugenie Le Sommer scored one goal and made another as Olympique Lyonnais beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 to win the… https://t.co/ntWHD9GmIG 9 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Football: Majestic Lyon beat Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League https://t.co/5nEQDc32Li https://t.co/G4z8Zw8CHN 13 hours ago


Crichton: Wolfsburg tie biggest game of my club career [Video]

Crichton: Wolfsburg tie biggest game of my club career

Leanne Crichton admits Glasgow's UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final with Wolfsburg will be an up hill struggle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:45Published
Smith doubts Glasgow's CL Wolfsburg chances [Video]

Smith doubts Glasgow's CL Wolfsburg chances

Sue Smith says she would like to Glasgow beat Wolfsburg Ladies in the Champions League quarter-finals, but she can't see it happening.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Flick delighted to reach Champions League final [Video]

Flick delighted to reach Champions League final

Mandatory credit: UEFA Bayern Munich will face Paris St-Germain in theChampions League final after Hansi Flick's side saw off Lyon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published