FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out

Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses has described Eat Out to Help Out as a "huge and overwhelming success" and has called on the government to extend the scheme throughout September.
Italian firefighters struggled to contain a large fire which tore through a 400-hectare forest in Sicily.
The operation at the Moarda forest, near Palermo, was made difficult by high temperatures and strong winds.
About 1,600 people were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.
Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic.
Mandatory Credit: Jacinda Ardern/Facebook New Zealand's prime minister,Jacinda Ardern, posted a video online that shows her creating a face coveringin just 30 seconds. The crafting session took place during a video call withDave Letele from Buttabean Motivation.
