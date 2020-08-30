Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published
FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out

Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses has described Eat Out to Help Out as a “huge and overwhelming success” and has called on the government to extend the scheme throughout September.

Report by Jonesia.

