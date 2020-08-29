Global  
 

India-China border flare-up | Indian soldiers thwart Chinese | Oneindia News

India-China border flare-up | Indian soldiers thwart Chinese | Oneindia News

India-China border flare-up | Indian soldiers thwart Chinese | Oneindia News

India and China have been trying to break the deadlock over the land dispute in Galwan Valley ater clashes in June and amid the efforts to defuse tensions, a fresh escalation was reported by the Army over the weekend.

The Army said in a statement that China once again unilaterally tried to change the status quo at a fresh area in Pangong Tso but were thwarted by Indian soldiers.

