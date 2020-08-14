Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 VMA must-see moments, from Gaga’s electro mask to Doja Cat’s TikTok dance

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
5 VMA must-see moments, from Gaga’s electro mask to Doja Cat’s TikTok dance
The top five moments you missed from the MTV Video Music Awards.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Nas and Doja Cat fued over recent song lyric [Video]

Nas and Doja Cat fued over recent song lyric

Doja Cat song 'NAS' is on the way, which is likely in response to Nas' diss on 'Ultra Black'

Credit: Complex News and In The Know     Duration: 00:51Published
TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps [Video]

TikTok users are trying to save USPS by buying stamps

On August 17, TikTok account famous_neighbors shared a clip of two neighbors making their way to a local post office and purchasing a set of stamps.The video, which has since received nearly 388,000..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News [Video]

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga Set to Perform | THR News

The singer joins BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO as performers for the Aug. 30 show, which will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:20Published