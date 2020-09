NB Colorado Blvd Ramp to WB I-70 closing for 20+ days Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 days ago NB Colorado Blvd Ramp to WB I-70 closing for 20+ days 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COLORADO'S HISTORY BUT NOW 77%CONTAINED.Molly: WE HAVE A TRAFFIC ALERTTHAT WILL HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ONDRIVERS FOR THE NEXT FOUR WEEKS.TRAFFIC ANCHOR JAYSON LUBERJOINS US WITH DETAILS, AND CDOTIS CLOSING A MAJOR RAMP TO I-70.Jayson: A LOT OF CHANGES, AS YOUCAN SEE ALONG I-70 AND WE HAVECDOT CHANGING ALL KINDS OFDIFFERENT RAMPS ALONG THECENTRAL 70 CORRIDOR, AND THENEXT ONE TO CLOSE IS THE RAMPFROM NORTHBOUND COLORADOBOULEVARD TO GO WEST ON I-70.IT'S A SHORT RAMP, CURVES AROUNDFROM COLORADO TO I-70 BUT THECLOSURE IS GOING TO IMPACTTHOUSANDS OF DRIVERS EVERYSINGLE DAY.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Denver7 News RT @Denver7Traffic: Today is the first commute with the ramp from NB Colorado blvd to WB 70 closed. There is a detour posted that takes y… 1 day ago Jayson Luber Today is the first commute with the ramp from NB Colorado blvd to WB 70 closed. There is a detour posted that tak… https://t.co/Uf9mKP779P 1 day ago rhv RT @SamBoik: REMINDER - extended closure of Colorado Blvd ramp, begins tonight #cotraffic https://t.co/2TBWZe4JL9 2 days ago Sam Boik REMINDER - extended closure of Colorado Blvd ramp, begins tonight #cotraffic https://t.co/2TBWZe4JL9 2 days ago Transwest Inc. RT @ColoradoDOT: Know Before You Go! NB Colorado Blvd to WB I-70 loop ramp to close Aug 30-Sept 3 and Sept 8-Sept 23. Detour to Steele Stre… 5 days ago CDOT Know Before You Go! NB Colorado Blvd to WB I-70 loop ramp to close Aug 30-Sept 3 and Sept 8-Sept 23. Detour to Stee… https://t.co/7Zmni6Zr6C 5 days ago Sam Boik HEADS UP - extended closure of the ramp that loops from NB Colorado Blvd to WB I-70. Begins Monday 8/31 at 8pm, sta… https://t.co/fg8AzuJJhV 5 days ago CDOT Know Before You Go! NB Colorado Blvd to WB I-70 loop ramp to close Aug 30-Sept 3 and Sept 8-Sept 23. Detour to Stee… https://t.co/bO9KJEpsKo 1 week ago