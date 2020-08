Teen struck by hit-and-run driver in Fort Pierce

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:41s - Published 5 minutes ago

DRIVER.

POLICE ARE LOOKING FORTHE MOTORIST THEY SAY HIT A15-YEAR-OLD GIRL ROLLER SKATING-- AND THEN DROVE OFF.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S DEREK LOWE INFORT PIERCE TONIGHT, WITH MOREON THE GIRL'S CONDITION -- ANDTHE VEHICLE POLICE ARE LOOKINGFOR.<< LL TOP: NEIGHBORS WE SPOKEWITH SAY VEHICLES ARE ALWAYSSPEEDING IN THE AREA AND DOWNSOUTH 17TH STREET WHERE THEGIRL ROLLER SKATING WAS HITHEAD ON BY A DARK COLORED PICKUP TRUCK.

PKG: JONATHANFRANGELLA, NEIGHBOR 44:48 IHEARD IT... THAT'S WHAT ICANNOT STAND.

PEOPLE THINKTHIS IS A RACE TRACK.

JONATHANFRANGELLA SAYS HE WAS IN HISFRONT YARD AND JUST A FEWHUNDRED FEET FROM WHERE THE 15YEAR OLD GIRL ROLLER SKATINGWAS HIT BY THE TRUCK.

JONATHANFRANGELLA, NEIGHBOR 44:25 ISAID RUTH, 'DID YOU HEAR WHATI HEARD?'

SHE SAID 'YEAH.'

SHEHEARD A BOOM.

FORT PIERCEPOLICE SAY THE ACCIDENTHAPPENED AT 8:12 P.M.SATURDAY.

AND THAT THE GIRLWAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TOLAWNWOOD REGIONAL AND THENAIRLIFTED TO ST.

MARY'SMEDICAL CENTER IN CRITICAL BUTSTABLE CONDITION.

SADELLIAERVIN, STOPPED TO HELP THETEENAGER 2:09 SHE KEPT GOINGIN AND OUT LIKE HER FACE WASSWOLLEN AND I COULDN'T TELL IFIT WAS AN ADULT FEMALE ORUNDERAGE FEMALE.

SADELLIAERVIN SAYS SHE WAS DRIVING INTHE AREA AND SAW THE GIRLLAYING IN THE ROAD.

THE TRUCKPOLICE SAY HIT HER WAS NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.

SADELLIAERVIN, STOPPED TO HELP THETEENAGER 7:52 I JUST WISHWHOEVER DID THIS WOULD COMEFOWARD BECAUSE I MEAN ITCOULD'VE BEEN ONE OF THEIRFAMILY (THE SOUND BREAKS UPHERE) (PLEASE BUT WITH THISSOT AFTER SOUND RETURNS) 8:01AND TO SEE A FAMILY NOW HAVE TOSUFFER WITH NO QUESTIONS THEYCAN GET ANSWERED OR ANYTHINGIN THE FORM, IT'S REALLY HEARTBREAKING YOU KNOW.

LL TAG:FORT PIERCE POLICE IS ASKINGANYONE WHO HAS SURVEILLANCEVIDEO IN THE AREA OF EMERALDTERRACE AND 17TH STREET TOPLEASE CHECK IT FOR A DARKCOLORED PICK UP TRUCK AND GIVETHEM A CALL WITH ANYINFORMATION.

REPORTING IN FP,IM DL WPTV, NEWSCHANNEL 5.